A Hastings teenager has been sentenced to two years and eight months' jail after pulling two guns on a young mum and her two-year-old daughter and stealing the woman's car and jewellery.

Rameka Leaf-Murray, 18, appeared in Napier District Court on Friday, having previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle late on the afternoon of Sunday, March 11 this year.

The court was told Leaf-Murray targeted a former neighbour in a Flaxmere flat, he and a friend approaching and asking for a ride as the woman was about to get into her vehicle outside her home, with the child already in the back seat of the car.

The woman agreed as she was already "heading out", the summary said.

Advertisement

It was soon after as they travelled on Flaxmere Ave towards Hastings that Leaf-Murray pulled a small handgun from his vest, pulled out the magazine, and told the woman the gun was loaded.

He then drew a second firearm, with a barrel of about 30cm and a black handle and told the woman to drive to a block of flats in Hastings, where he got out and spoke with another male before entering the flats.

When he returned he told her to follow him in a vehicle he was about to steal and which had been parked with the keys in the ignition.

They went to another Flaxmere address where Leaf-Murray parked the stolen vehicle before returning to the woman as she was parked outside and ordered her to drive him to Railway Rd service station, where he held the hand gun to her head, gave her an Eftpos card and told her to go into the shop to buy him a pack of tobacco, while he waited in the car with the young girl.

The card was declined, and an angry Leaf-Murray told the woman to drive off.

When the car ran out of petrol he told her to take off all her jewellery and to "beat it".

The summary said the woman grabbed her daughter from the rear seat and fled to a cousin's home nearby.

Neither mother nor daughter were injured during the ordeal but the woman feared for their safety, police said.

Neither firearm had been found by police.