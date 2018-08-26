Police are seeking information about a home invasion on Milton Road, Napier on Friday night.

Police responded to the incident about 5pm on Friday, after receiving reports the homeowner had been assaulted.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard of Hawkes Bay Police, described the attack as cowardly.

"Hawkes Bay police are looking for any information about the man responsible for a cowardly attack on a young local resident."

"Several demands were made of the victim before the offender fled the address. The victim was left shaken and with non-life threatening injuries."

"Police are asking residents of Milton Road to check their properties and to call us if they believe they discover anything of interest."

"Anyone who witnessed anything unusual around the time of the incident, or can offer information about the person responsible, is asked to get in touch."

"Information can be given by phoning Napier police on 06 831 0700. You can also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."