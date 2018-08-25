Police were called to an incident in Moteo last night, where one woman was stabbed and shots were fired.

A spokesperson for police said police were called to the scene Moteo Marae shortly after 10pm.

"A woman was taken to Hawke's Bay with critical injuries after a stabbing incident at the marae."

"Two men are also in hospital with injuries following the incident."

"Shots were fired but no one was injured by those."

The Armed Offenders Squad was not involved.

There was a scene guard in place at the Marae overnight.

Enquiries are still ongoing.