Whanganui community stalwart Jim O'Neill is recovering in hospital after receiving burns in a garage fire at his Tawhero home.

The fire happened around 4pm on Saturday, August 25, with smoke visible in many parts of Whanganui.

Fire and Emergency Whanganui Senior Station Officer Jes Sorensen said a petrol leak ignited in the Karamu St garage, starting the fire and causing a plume of black smoke.

"The owner went back in to try to get a vehicle out," Sorensen said.

"He was injured and taken to hospital with burns. There was a 1929 vintage car and a more modern car. Both vehicles and the complete workshop were lost in the fire and there was scorching on the side of the house."

There were fears LPG bottles were involved, with one sounding like it was venting, meaning firefighters had to take extra care, Sorensen said.

O'Neill was a leader of the award-winning Grumpy Old Men Enterprises (GOME) Trust which has raised thousands of dollars for community organisations by breaking down appliances and selling the scrap metal.

He was also a Justice of the Peace and until recently was club captain of the Wanganui Vintage Car Club.

A Whanganui Hospital spokeswoman said O'Neill was in a satisfactory condition on Sunday.