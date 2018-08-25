A woman suffered critical injuries after being stabbed at a Hawke's Bay marae that hosted a 21st birthday party on Saturday night.

Two men were also hospitalised with injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed gunshots had been fired before they were called to the skirmish in Moteo shortly after 10pm.

No-one was injured by the gunshots, she said.

Advertisement

The woman was stabbed at Moteo​ marae, she said.

"Inquiries are ongoing and there was a scene guard in place overnight."

A local, who did not wish to be named, told the Herald Moteo Pa Rd, Swamp Rd and parts of Omaranui Rd were cordoned off by armed police on Saturday night.

She first noticed the flashing lights of a passing ambulance but was brought to a halt at the end of Vicarage Rd by the cordon late last night.

"There were around 11 police cars that I could see," she said.

There was a large police presence and they were all heavily armed, she said.

"Every single police officer I saw was well armed, with protective vests and a full long rifle."

She said she had to turn her car around.

"I didn't have anywhere to go."

Luckily the doors were open at a nearby pub, she said.

"I had my daughter in the car with me. We left the Puketapu pub because they were closing the doors and I didn't want to put them out any longer."

Returning to the cordon was distressing for her daughter, she said.

"She didn't want to sit there and wait. She wanted to go into town where she was safe."

They saw a small undamaged hatchback on the back of a tow truck being taken away from the scene, she said.

About six cars went through when the cordon was lifted about 1am, she said.

She said she had not seen anything like it in the area before, as with the exception of the odd party it was "usually pretty quiet out here".

Hamuera Moteo marae secretary Annette Purves confirmed a 21st birthday party was held at Moteo marae last night and said they were still finding out details of what had happened.

Police say the Armed Offenders Squad did not attend the incident.