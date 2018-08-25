An Auckland Lotto player is $6.3 million richer tonight after winning Powerball first division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto. The total prize is made up of $6 million from Powerball first division and $333,333 from Lotto first division.

This is the second Powerball win on MyLotto in just over a week.

A young man from Central Otago won a whopping $22.3 million last Wednesday – the largest Powerball prize ever won in the South Island. The winner, who bought his winning ticket on a whim through the Lotto NZ app, couldn't quite believe his luck and plans to use the money to set himself up for the future.



Two other Lotto players from Whangamata and Waipukurau each won $333,333 with Lotto first division in tonight's live draw. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Whanga Books in Whangamata and Paper Plus Waipukurau in Waipukurau.

Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $200,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.