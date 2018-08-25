Emergency services have rescued a group after their boat became stuck on rocks near Slipper Island in the Coromandel.

Two off-duty senior Coastguard members responded to the call while fishing nearby this afternoon.

A Coastguard spokesperson said the Coastguard members dealt with the situation "most admirably".

Three adults, one child and a dog were aboard a 4.5 metre fiberglass boat when it hit rocks.

Emergency services were alerted at 2.30pm. The rescue took about 90 minutes.

The group were now safe and on land in Tairua.

Coastguard Whangamata crew were on standby for assistance.