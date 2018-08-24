A Christchurch builder has been sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment in Auckland's High Court yesterday.



Riki Wellington, 28, was found guilty of four charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply and two charges of supplying methamphetamine.



His sister, Chevonne Wellington, was found guilty of one charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply and three charges of supplying methamphetamine.



Chevonne Wellington, 26, was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment.

At the joint sentencing, Justice Matthew Palmer made strong comments on the harm P dealers cause.



"Methamphetamine destroys lives and communities. Those dealing in methamphetamine cause, and profit from, human misery," he said.



Wellington was one of three men charged for the being in possession of the class A drug methamphetamine and synthetic cannabis, with the intent to supply.



Concrete worker Michael Heron and security officer Luke Samuel Mathers are yet to be sentenced.



The bust came after a series of drug raids across Christchurch by police in November 2016 link to a methamphetamine supply ring.



Methamphetamine worth almost $500,000, along with cash, motor vehicles and synthetic cannabis were seized, Detective Sergeant Phillip Sparks said.