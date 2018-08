Auckland police are working to locate the driver of a car involved in a crash early this morning.

Police and the Titirangi Volunteer Fire Brigade attended the crash on Titirangi Rd near Godley, shortly after 5.30am.

The car rolled and landed on its roof.

A police spokeswoman said three people were treated for minor injuries after the incident.

Advertisement

The driver had left the scene by the time police arrived, and officers were continuing with inquiries to find them.