A 28-year-old has been charged with the murder of Paul Te Hiko in Wainuiomata.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears said the man was arrested in Hawke's Bay earlier this week, he has been charged with murder and has appeared in the Hastings District Court.

The accused has been remanded in custody to appear at the Wellington High Court on September 11.

"We have been in touch with Paul's family to inform them of the arrest," DS Sears said.

Advertisement

"While they are grateful to know that someone has been arrested they remain devastated and want to know why Paul was targeted.

"While it is a significant milestone to now have someone before the court, we believe Mr Te Hiko was targeted by his attackers."

Police believed others were involved and investigators continued to focus on establishing what exactly happened, he said.

"Now that someone has been arrested, we urge anyone who may know anything that will assist our investigation to contact police," DS Sears said.



"Police would like to hear from anyone who saw or has information about the vehicle pictured driving around the Hutt Valley, specifically Wainuiomata, on March 7 2018 or the days leading up to and following the murder on March 7 2018."



The vehicle is described as a 1990s white Subaru Forester with a dark-coloured bonnet.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Hutt Valley Police on 04 560 2600 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.