Clare Curran has been sacked from the Cabinet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon.

Curran offered her resignation after failing to record a meeting in February with Derek Handley.

She has resigned her Open Government and Government Digital Services portfolios, but will hold on to her Broadcasting and ACC portfolios.

She failed to mention the meeting in response to a written parliamentary question.

Advertisement

In a statement, Curran said she "simply forgot" when her answer was sent out.

Ardern said it was a serious error, and that's why she had been demoted.

"That's not good enough, and that's why she's been removed by Cabinet," Ardern said at a press conference this afternoon.

"There is no excuse for what has happened here," Ardern said. "That is why the minister has been demoted."

The Prime Minister said it was Curran's second offence, after earlier failing to record a meeting with Radio NZ senior manager Carol Hirschfeld.

Curran said she took full responsibility for not following proper process.

"The meeting with Mr Handley should have been in the diary and my staff should have been informed," she said.

"I have let myself and the Prime Minister down and my resignations today are the consequence of my error."

More to come.