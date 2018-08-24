Clare Curran has been removed from Cabinet by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Curran offered her resignation today after she failed to record a meeting with entrepreneur Derek Handley in February.

She did not mention the meeting in response to a parliamentary written question.

It was the second time she had made such an error, following a similar omission in relation to a meeting with former Radio NZ boss Carol Hirschfeld earlier this year.

"That's not good enough, and that's why she's been removed by Cabinet," Ardern said at a press conference outside her electorate office in Morningside this afternoon.

Curran has been stripped of her open government and government digital services portfolios, but will hold on to her broadcasting and ACC roles. She will no longer be in Cabinet.

Asked why Curran did not lose her other portfolios, Ardern said it was a serious demotion and was proportionate to her mistakes.

In a statement, Curran said she "simply forgot" about the meeting with Handley when she responded to the written question. She had organised the meeting with him herself.

Handley was later a candidate for the Chief Technology Officer position.

Ardern said she wanted there to be no doubt about the process of appointing a candidate for the newly-created role. That is why Curran lost her government digital services portfolio.

Curran said she took full responsibility for not following proper process.

"The meeting with Mr Handley should have been in the diary and my staff should have been informed," she said.

"I have let myself and the Prime Minister down and my resignations today are the consequence of my error."

"I am committed to making our government more open and ensuring that creatives and innovators in digital services have a voice at the table.



"I'm proud of the work I have undertaken.



"I will continue to work hard in advancing this Government's broadcasting and communications agenda."