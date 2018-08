Police are on the hunt for Brik Poi Poi, who has a warrant to arrest.

The known gang member is believed to have links to Hawke's Bay and Waikato.

Detectives say Poi Poi is considered dangerous and they recommend members of the public do not approach or confront him for their own safety.

He may be being assisted to avoid detection.

If anyone has any information that could assist in locating Brik Poi Poi call 111, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or Inspector Dave Greig on 0211906967.