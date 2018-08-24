A Wellington tinny house has hilariously been advertised on Google as a pharmacy, popping up as one of the many options for locals to visit.

An image of a Kiwi's Aro Valley pharmacy search was posted on social media.

One of three options was advertised on screen with Unichem Pharmacy and Alexander Pharmacy being promoted as options for residents.

But it was option A , "aro tin house" that had residents in stitches.

Oops! A former Aro Valley tinny house has been advertised as a pharmacy on Google. Photo / Google

One viewer joked, writing: "Its a very well reviewed business on Google Maps, 5 stars. Most recent review great service with very helpful staff and not the pharmacy wellington wants, but the pharmacy wellington needs."

Another wrote: "Sold me a product they claimed was tin but it turned out to be aluminum. One star."

One person joked that an MP had to walk past the tinny house every day to work and name-dropped the address of the house.

"He replied that while he didn't go there himself, every day on his way into town he 'walks past the tinny house at Maarama Crescent.' I found it quite amusing that one of our politicians just casually dropped the address of the neighbourhood dealer."

The tinny house was shut down by police over the summer and isn't operating anymore.

One local told the Herald she believes the tinny house has "been chucked up on Google Maps as a kind of RIP tribute".