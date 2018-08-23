A rescue helicopter carrying ski patrollers and a paramedic has been sent to Ben Lomond near Queenstown after reports a man has been injured in an avalanche.

The helicopter, carrying a paramedic and two ski patrol staff, had landed by 12.40pm and reports suggested there was one male patient, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

The status of the patient was not yet known.

A police spokeswoman confirmed this morning they had been called to an incident on the 1748m mountain - the site of a popular tramping track to the summit.

Advertisement

A St John spokesman said the ambulance service was notified at 11.17am.

A helicopter and ambulance were being sent from Queenstown.

A spokesman for the Rescue Coordination Centre said at 11.30am they had not received an emergency locator beacon activation and had not been contacted by police.

The New Zealand Avalanche Advisory put out a status for Queenstown at 6pm on Thursday.

"A little top up of fresh snow over the past 48 hrs has the backcountry in great condition. Use caution around pockets of windslab on N to S aspects. Watch those entry lines from the ridge-crest."

A low risk was reported across high alpine, alpine and sub-alpine levels

The Ben Lomond track is above Queenstown.

More to come.

Additional reporting: Otago Daily Times