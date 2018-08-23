Special event buses put on for the double-header at Eden Park tomorrow wouldn't have got rugby fans to the stadium in time to watch the Black Ferns play Australia.

Auckland Transport is now planning changes to ensure people get to the ground before the Black Ferns play Australia after an outcry from the public.

An AT spokesman today said it had received concerns from the public about the free buses for ticket holders, which were due to start running from 4.30pm.

The Black Ferns match kicks off at 5pm, ahead of the All Blacks' second Bledisloe Cup match against Australia at 7.30pm.

"We are current working to get event buses scheduled to leave before 4.30pm tomorrow.

"We have changed the arrangements for train passengers. If you're travelling to Eden Park by train you can ride for free with your match ticket from 2pm," the spokesman said.