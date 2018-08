Auckland commuters showed their softer side this morning after stopping to allow a family of ducks to cross the motorway.

The New Zealand Transport Agency caught the heart-warming moment on one of its traffic cameras shortly before 8am.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 7:45AM

Please allow a little extra time citybound on the Northern Mwy this morning with minor delays due to ducks crossing near Tristram Ave. NZ Police are now escorting all to safety. ^TP #becauseitsfriday #nocrashescaused pic.twitter.com/c38jB6lhV5 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 23, 2018

The video shows three lanes of traffic coming to a halt to allow the family to make their way across Auckland's busy Northern Motorway.

The NZTA said that police had escorted the duck and her ducklings to safety.