A person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash involving a truck and car just south of Whanganui.

The crash happened near the Marangai Rd intersection at about 7.30am on Friday.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the car had been taken to Whanganui Hospital but the truck driver was not seriously injured.

NZ Transport Agency have advised there is a stop/go traffic control in place for State Highway 3 and for drivers to watch their speed through the area.

A tow truck was onsite and the truck and trailer unit was on its side in a ditch.

A truck has crashed on state highway 3 south of Whanganui. Photo/ Stuart Munro