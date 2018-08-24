Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

The country's annual provisional suicide number is once again the highest since records began, with the number rising for the fourth year in a row to record 668 deaths.

New Zealand's suicide rate – the number of suicides per 100,000 population - is now over 13 for the first time. It has been recorded as 13.67, up from 12.64.

Male Māori continue to be disproportionately represented in these statistics making up 97 of the 668 deaths in the 2017/18 year.

Advertisement

Mental Health Foundation Māori development manager Ellen Norman said it was time to empower Māori and give them the resources they need to continue to strengthen whānau and communities.

"We can't ignore the social determinants of suicide, including poverty, violence and the legacy of colonisation.

"We won't see a shift in our suicide rates until we start to address these factors."

Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said today people needed to reach out to those who were grieving and how ask how they could help.

"News like this can be especially overwhelming if you have recently lost someone to suicide."

It was equally important to check in with those who may be experiencing depression or finding life hard, Robinson said.

"We must be ready to offer our awhi and aroha [support and love] and work with them to get them the support they need and deserve."

Robinson said today lots of people would express shock and anger at these statistics

"We share those feelings. But we must not allow ourselves to lose hope that we will turn these numbers around and prevent suicide in Aotearoa."

Thousands of people have come through times of feeling suicidal and survived, Robinson said.

"We need to listen to what worked for them and why.

"There's no single solution – there are lots of things that will help, and all of us - government, community, businesses, whānau – everyone – need to work on this together."

Robinson encouraged people to break from the news today if they need to.

"Be kind to yourself, and try to remember that you won't always feel like this. As hard as it is, try to reach out and talk about how you're feeling with someone you trust, or call a helpline."



Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall who today released the annual provisional suicide statistics said suicide continued to be a significant health and social problem in New Zealand.

"It's a tragedy to see the number of self-inflicted deaths increase again.

"We need to keep talking about how to recognise the signs that someone may want to take their own life.

"If someone expresses thoughts and feelings about suicide, take them seriously."

Coroners looked into each case of suspected suicide to try and shed light on what factors prompted it, she said.

"Recommendations made in the last year include facilitating better information sharing between health care professionals, ensuring that adequate and up-to-date training in suicide risk assessment is undertaken by counsellors and psychotherapists and making policy changes to how mental health referrals are handled by District Health Boards.

"However, the same comment is often repeated by coroners. If you think someone is at risk, support them to reach the appropriate services as soon as possible."

The 2017/18 annual provisional suicide statistics show:

• Female suicides have increased by 44 compared to last year, while male suicides increased by 18. The ratio of female to male suicides is 1:2.46.

• The age cohort with the highest number of suicides was the 20-24 year old group, with 76 deaths, followed by the 45-49 year old group with 67 deaths.

• The Māori suicide total (142 deaths) and rate (23.72 per 100,000) are the highest since the provisional statistics were first recorded for the 2007/08 year.

• Male Māori continue to be disproportionately represented in the provisional suicide statistics with 97 deaths last year.

Where you can get help:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

1737 NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737