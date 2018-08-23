Speaker Trevor Mallard has this morning declined to comment on a report he has received a text from a National Party member claiming to be responsible for leaking Simon Bridges' expenses.

"I will be making no comment on anything to do with the incident or the inquiry until the terms of the reference are prepared. End of story," Mallard told the Herald.

A Radio NZ report this morning said Mallard and Bridges had received an anonymous text last week pleading for the inquiry to be called off.

The text alleged came from a person claiming to be responsible for leaking the information to Newshub.

RNZ reported the author of the text warned they suffered from mental health problems in the past and said being exposed publicly could push them over the edge and put their life at risk.

The appeal came after Mallard launched an inquiry into who leaked the expenses and promised to name and shame the person responsible.

The text, which RNZ has not seen, detailed a number of conversations and pieces of information from National caucus meetings over a period of weeks in an attempt to prove the author was a National MP.

In the message, the author said they had leaked the expenses because they disagreed with Bridges' leadership style, describing him as "arrogant", and wanted him to be held to account for his spending of taxpayers' money.