A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway that was blocking all of the northbound lanes, spelling trouble for early morning commuters has now been cleared.

The crash was blocking the lanes after Symonds St in the Spaghetti Junction area.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - DELAYS - UPDATE 6:45AM

Following an earlier crash, citybound after Symonds St off-ramp, all lanes are now OPEN in the Spaghetti Jctn area however congestion exists from Greenlane to the CBD, Avoid this route or allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/v3xzpecD5m — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 23, 2018

Congestion has now backed up between Greenlane and the CBD.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said to avoid the route and expect delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 6:20AM

A crash is blocking ALL LANES northbound after Symonds St in the Spaghetti Jctn area currently. Avoid this route or expect delays. ^TP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 23, 2018



"There was a report of a tyre on the road."