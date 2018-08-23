Auckland and Northland will again be waking up to wet weather, but conditions should clear by this evening leading into a weekend of fine weather, just in time for the All Blacks versus Wallabies test at Eden Park.

Last night, a low-pressure system moved off to the east of the North Island. It deepened as it headed towards the Chatham Islands today, and would move away from Aotearoa by Saturday.

Showers over the country will gradually ease over Northland and Auckland by this evening, then become isolated in the west of the North Island, MetService said.

There was a low risk of a few thunderstorms on the North Island east coast from Mahia Peninsula to Wairarapa, and a low risk of thunderstorms in the Gisborne ranges and the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Almost all of the North Island could expect fine weather through Saturday and Sunday with isolated showers expected to clear around Northland, the Wairarapa and Gisborne coast by Saturday morning.

"The weather is looking ideal for Saturday evening's rugby matches when the Black Ferns play the Wallaroos and the All Blacks take on the Wallabies," a MetService spokesperson said.

"There will be gentle breezes and a game-time temperature of around 12 degrees, meaning at least a couple of layers of clothing, one of which should be a jacket as well as a scarf and a hat."

In the South periods of rain seen today should easy by Saturday morning with showers restricted to southern coasts and frosts reserved for inland areas like Central Otago and Southland.

"Over the South Island, expect isolated afternoon showers over upper South Island ranges, while any showers over southern areas gradually clear by Friday afternoon."

Today's forecast

Whangārei: A few showers, chance heavy and thundery with hail before dawn. An early southwesterly change. High 15C Low 8C

Auckland: Fine spells and a few showers, chance heavy before dawn, easing and becoming confined to the west in the morning. Southwesterlies. High 15C Low 9C

Hamilton: A fine and frosty morning. Chance afternoon shower. Southwesterlies easing. High 14C Low 4C

Napier: A few showers. Southwesterlies. High 14C Low 3C

Wellington: A few showers clearing by evening. Fresh southerlies. High 11C Low 6C

Christchurch: Showers retreating to Banks Peninsula afternoon as fine spells increase. Southwest breezes. High 11C Low 1C

Dunedin: A few showers clearing afternoon. Southwest breezes. High 11C Low 7C