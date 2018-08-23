A motorist who is believed to have suffered a medical event is dead after crashing into another car in Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Broadway Avenue at 7.45pm last night, where it is reported the driver died at the scene.

DID YOU SEE THE CRASH? EMAIL THE HERALD

A police spokesperson said initial information suggested that "the driver of one car suffered a medical event and crashed into another car".

The person who suffered the event died at the scene and nobody from the second car was injured.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

'Temptation' led to high-speed ambulance joyride

23 Aug, 2018 5:00pm
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Road reopens after forklift falls from truck on Great South Rd

23 Aug, 2018 1:31pm
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Waihi Rd ramp blocked after crash

23 Aug, 2018 12:32pm
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Car crashes through back fence

23 Aug, 2018 11:44am
Quick Read