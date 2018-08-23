A motorist who is believed to have suffered a medical event is dead after crashing into another car in Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Broadway Avenue at 7.45pm last night, where it is reported the driver died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said initial information suggested that "the driver of one car suffered a medical event and crashed into another car".

The person who suffered the event died at the scene and nobody from the second car was injured.