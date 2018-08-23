Senior gang leaders are helping police with the investigation into the death of Mongrel Mob member Kevin "Kastro" Ratana.

Detective Inspector Ross McKay said today gang leaders were "working collaboratively" with police on the investigation into the 27-year-old's death.

A scene examination was completed today, McKay said, along with the post-mortem. The body has been returned to the whanau.

Residents of Puriri St, where Ratana was killed, should expect a continued police presence, McKay added.

Ratana, a father of two, was shot and killed on Tuesday morning.

Police asked anyone with information to call Whanganui Police on 06 349 0600, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.