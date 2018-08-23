When Clayton Tamakehu found an unattended ambulance with the keys in the ignition, he "gave into temptation".

More than 14km after driving over police road spikes, the 31-year-old, lighting up the night with sparks spewing from the vehicle's rims, attempted an impromptu u-turn and was apprehended by police.

Tamakehu - before the Dunedin District Court this afternoon - pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking a vehicle, driving while forbidden, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and driving while impaired.

A blood test taken after the incident on February 25 showed the defendant had been smoking cannabis.

Defence counsel Andrew Dawson said the use of the drug was particularly problematic since his client was recovering from a traumatic brain injury he sustained in a car crash in 2014.

The court heard Tamakehu was initially curious about the ambulance which had pulled up outside his Dunedin home at 11pm.

He got in to see if there was anything he could take when he noticed the keys.

The man later told police he thought the acts of the ambulance officers were unprofessional.

So off he went – headed for the Southern Motorway.

When staff found their vehicle gone, they immediately alerted their communications centre which tracked the vehicle via its GPS unit.

They communicated its movements to police and the chase was on.

Tamakehu was recorded as hitting speeds as high as 130km/h and officers positioned themselves north of Waihola with road spikes.

Pursuing units activated their lights and sirens and the joyrider continued over the spikes.

But it did not stop him.

As the tyres of the ambulance deflated, Tamakehu strayed into the wrong lane.

Eventually he drove on the rims, "creating sparks on the road and damage to the undercarriage of the ambulance".

The chase finally came to an end 14km south of Titri.

Judge Kevin Phillips said the ambulance was "destroyed really".

It needed four new tyres, two wheel rims, rake rotors, body work and repairs to guards on its underneath; and was out of action for a month – a bill of $16,200

Mr Dawson said his client was in supported living and living on ACC payments.

"You suffered huge, life-changing trauma from a vehicle accident," Judge Phillips said. "I must take into account that car crash in 2014 changed your life."

Tamakehu was sentenced to 18 months' intensive supervision, 150 hours' community work and ordered to pay $3152 reparation.

He was banned from driving for two years.