Crashes, cows and rush-hour traffic are affecting the trek home for motorists on Auckland's motorways and roads this evening.

A cow was on the loose near McPike Rd in Waimauku and it created some congestion in the area.

Meanwhile, the Southern Motorway is heavily congested between the City and Highbrook, again from Manukau to Takanini for southbound travellers.

A crash had occurred near Princes St and left debris in the right lane but has since been cleared. Citybound traffic is heavy between Princes St and Greenlane.

The Northern Motorway is heavy in patches between Wellington St and the Upper Harbour Highway heading away from the city.

Citybound traffic is heavy at Greville Rd and again between Esmode Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

A breakdown temporarily blocked the left lane of the Northwestern Motorway heading westbound after Lincoln Rd.

The breakdown has been cleared and traffic is heavy between Bond St and Lincoln Rd. There is a queue for the Northern Link heading citybound.

Northbound traffic on the Southwestern motorway is heavy between Massey Rd and Neilson St heading northbound.

Southbound traffic on the Southwestern is heavy between the Mangere bridge and Massey Rd, again approaching the Southern Link.