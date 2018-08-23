In the heart of the Manawatū there's a world class museum showcasing the district's rural heritage.

With the help of almost 100 volunteers the Coach House Museum showcases over 140 years of rural development.

Take a tour with local David Stroud, as he shows you a rare and amazing white kiwi, the only 1912 Burford Lorry in the world, the largest original John Deere collection in New Zealand and the largest collection of horse drawn vehicles.

