In the heart of the Manawatū there's a world class museum showcasing the district's rural heritage.
With the help of almost 100 volunteers the Coach House Museum showcases over 140 years of rural development.
Take a tour with local David Stroud, as he shows you a rare and amazing white kiwi, the only 1912 Burford Lorry in the world, the largest original John Deere collection in New Zealand and the largest collection of horse drawn vehicles.
From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens