Reports of fighting at an Auckland high school were enough for police to turn up twice this afternoon - but found nothing either time.

Police went to Rosehill College in Papakura after 2pm, just minutes after getting reports of students fighting.

But the students allegedly involved had already scarpered off when they got there, said Inspector Tony Wakelin of Counties Manukau Police.

Police were called back half an hour later - but again, couldn't find anything.

Police are still at the school making inquiries.

An anonymous student told Newshub police were called because parents were fighting students on their children's behalf.

The student said there had been multiple fights at the school recently, and that is was an unsafe place.

Another source told Newshub Black Power gang members had been involved.

A parent of a student, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald there was a big fight at the school yesterday, with one boy in particular "getting rushed and beaten up".

The parents of that boy then went to the school today with weapons, the parent said.

The parent said they heard from their child that there were 11 fights at lunchtime, with weapons involved.

Rosehill College principal Sue Blakely said in a statement sent to parents and caregivers the school went into lockdown "as a precautionary measure".

"We went into lockdown and called for police assistance when we had some unauthorised persons on site at lunchtime. The police were satisfied there was no further concern."