Christchurch police are searching for a 40-year-old man who went missing after a fire at his home last night.

Michael Croucher was last seen by a neighbour at his Tilford St, Woolston home at about 5pm yesterday, police said.

There was a fire at Croucher's home last night, but police have said there was no evidence to suggest he was caught up or injured in the fire.

Croucher's family was very concerned for his welfare and wanted to know he was safe.

Croucher was an avid cyclist and was known to use three bikes in and around Woolston.

People who have seen Croucher were encouraged to contact police on 03 363 7400.