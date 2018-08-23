Not enough is being done for people suffering from more mild depression as the country's mental health system caters for those mostly at crisis level, experts say.

Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald today supported a call from mental health campaigner Mike King who told the Herald that more needed to be done for those in the low or middle range of depression.

King said there was currently only help available for those at the crisis level of their mental illness.

However, for those that weren't as serious and instead bottling it up inside, they had nowhere to go, unless they could afford private care.

Advertisement

"If you went to the hospital today, walked in there and said, 'I'm feeling suicidal', you'll wait for about eight hours, then someone will come along and say 'so, why are you here ... have you attempted [suicide]?'"

His comments come in light of the death of news presenter Greg Boyed who died suddenly while holidaying with family in Switzerland. He was battling depression.

King said the cruel part of the health system was that people would more than likely get turned away from a hospital if they hadn't tried to kill themselves as there wasn't a procedure for those not classified as "critical".

"We're actually in a system that actively encourages you to attempt before you can get the help."

Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald wants a national therapy service set up to help look after those suffering from more mild depression. Photo/File

MacDonald agreed.

"The reality is we're doing a really bad job of providing treatment for people in that band. I agree with Mike, we respond to crisis. We have a mental health system, largely through demand and funding pressures, functions on a revolving door system, so they patch them up and get them out."

Mental health resources were scant so it was currently how the system had been set up, unless sufferers could afford private therapy or had access to semi-charitable organisations.

"Around these services, you're kind of stuck, there's not much there for you."

MacDonald said there were currently one in six Kiwis diagnosed with some sort of "common mental health disorder" including depression or anxiety at a mild or moderate level.

King said the unfortunate thing with mental illness was that there were no signs.

"I have been to dozens of funerals where people have died by their own hands and the stories are the same, the story of Greg is the same. He was a funny guy, he was always there for other people, the most caring person in the world.

"Where is that in the information sheets? Where does it say to look out for the happy guy who always cares for other people, the guy with the quick wit, with the helping hand ... it's not in any of the things-to-look-out-for sheet, so all they're doing is having us looking in the wrong directions.

"There is one sign and one sign only that people are struggling and that is if they tell you."

News presenter Greg Boyed died suddenly while holidaying with family in Switzerland.

As for treatment, MacDonald said those suffering with lower level depression should not be prescribed medication as there had been no evidence that it worked.

He called for a national therapy service to be set up, that can deliver counselling and talk therapy.

"It's not completely unrealistic to think that we need a national therapy service.

"A lot of times if they do seek help, the advice you hear is go and see your GP. The problem with that advice is that ... people will be offered anti-depressants and not offered therapy. What we know from moderate to mild depression is that actually the medication often doesn't work and that frontline treatment should be talk therapy and counselling for that level."

Then there were people who couldn't afford to pay for extra counselling sessions.

"That's why I have been on my soap box about more funding for therapy and counselling for a long time because actually, we're irrespectively denying people an effective treatment that we know works."

However, the cheapest method of treatment began with people themselves and ensuring they not only offered themselves up to talk, but put an end to the bad "jokes" or stigmatising comments around mental illness.

"The odds are that someone who is struggling will hear that and won't talk to you and en masse that's the problem, that we need to not just be reaching out but we also need to be making our community safe enough for people to speak out."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.