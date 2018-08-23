Great South Rd in South Auckland is closed after a crash in the southbound lane.

Auckland Transport has alerted that there is a crash blocking the left southbound lane on Great South Rd in Otahuhu near the Bairds Rd intersection.

The road is closed for southbound traffic only at Mangere Rd. Emergency services are on site and motorists are asked to please follow their directions.

A police spokesman said they were called around 12.35pm to an incident where a forklift fell from the back of a truck, blocking both southbound lanes.

There is reported to be heavy congestion in the area.



More to come.

