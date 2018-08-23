A minister of the Ratana Church has been charged with sexual offending against a child and will go on trial in the next year.

Daniel Brass Raharaha Nehemia, 56, is facing six charges of sexually assaulting at least one boy under the age of 12.

The alleged offender is also known as Brass Boyboy Nehemia and Brass Boyboy Raharaha.

After his initial appearance in court he was granted interim name suppression.

Advertisement

Ratana Church minister Daniel Nehemia, also known as Brass Raharaha, has been charged with sexual offending against at least one child. Photograph Facebook

However that has lapsed and the Herald can now reveal details of his alleged offending.

Nehemia has pleaded not guilty to four charges of indecent assault on a boy under 12 and two counts of unlawful sexual connection relating to a boy under 12.

He will stand trial in the Auckland District Court in April next year.

Nehemia was ordained as a minister in the Ratana Church in November 2015.

His Facebook page is regularly updated to show him attending church events and functions.

The church was founded at Ratana Pa near Whanganui in 1920 by Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana —​ a Methodist farmer who was regarded as a visionary and faith healer.

Nehemia posted on social media when became a minister.

"I have been so blessed to be appointed by our Komiti Matua o te Haahi Ratana, and supported by many others, to become an Apotoro Rehita, a Registered Minister of the Established Ratana Church of New Zealand on this very day," he wrote in 2015.

Nehemia has been a minister for the Ratana Church since 2015. Photograph Facebook

Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh from the Waitemata police could not comment on the specifics of the case as it was before the courts.

"Police take any complaints of a sexual nature very seriously and we have a team of highly trained staff to deal with these sensitive matters," he said.

"We encourage anyone with information they wish to discuss with police, or matters they would like to report, to contact us."

McIntosh said anyone who wishes to speak with police regarding such a complaint should contact Detective Jackson Shewry on 021 191 4085.

Do you need help?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.​

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline on: 0800 227 233 (08002B SAFE).

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.