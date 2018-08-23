The release of quarterly expenses for government ministers, which includes credit card spending, travel and accommodation has been delayed after a "process oversight" by the Department of Internal Affairs during collation.

The expenses, which are normally released at the same time as MPs' expenses, were due to be released today but in a statement, the department said an oversight was identified yesterday during a quality assurance, pre-publication verification process.

"A decision was made to postpone the publication so that a complete data set for the quarter is available. This will be completed with urgency, and we hope to be able to resolve this in the next two weeks," the department said.

MPs' expenses for travel accommodation for the last quarter were released last Thursday, three days after National leader Simon Bridges' expenses were leaked to media early.

Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard today announced the appointment of former solicitor-general Michael Heron, QC to look into who might have leaked the information early.