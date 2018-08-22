Timaru Police are appealing for information after a child was approached on their way home from school.

The incident happened on Tuesday, between 3.10pm and 3.15pm, when the child was on the corner of Victoria St and Queen St, in Timaru.

A man driving a vehicle, approached the child and spoke to him briefly.

The child ran away, across King St, prompting other traffic to beep their horns.

The man continued to follow him in his car which is described as having black peeling paint.

The man is described as Maori, aged between 25-40 years, with a bald head, wearing sunglasses and a black top.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the approach or have any information to contact the Timaru Police on 03 684 6086 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.