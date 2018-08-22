A homicide investigation is underway in Mangawhai after the death of a 2-year-old child last night.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with assaulting the child - but further more serious charges may result as the investigation progresses.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby said police were called to the Mangawhai address at 8.15pm last night after the toddler died.

He said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to "better understand what has occurred".

"A 30-year-old male has been arrested and charged with assaults a child and will appear in the North Shore District Court today," said Libby.

"Police are not ruling out further charges.

"Police would like to reassure the community we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

Libby said as the matter is under investigation he could not comment further at this time.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.