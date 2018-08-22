Employers and managers don't have a duty to be friends with their employees but "it is their duty to care", says former television presenter Rawdon Christie.

Christie is today speaking out after the death of his mate and former colleague Greg Boyed, who died while holidaying with family in Switzerland.

Boyed was battling depression.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, Christie said the hardest part with mental health was that there were no outward signs.

"The best way to know? Talking. Listening. Building relationships. This is the responsibility we all hold towards those around us – our family, our friends, our colleagues.

"I mention colleagues because, when we spend a third of our lives at work, this must become a critical part of identifying and therefore treating mental illness.

"In my professional life, it continues to amaze me how many managers undervalue the mental wellbeing of those under their charge. It may be that they don't care – or that they simply don't have the skills, which can be learned.

"It is not a manager's duty to build friendships with their staff, but it is their duty to care."

Mental health campaigner Mike King today told the Herald the same thing - there was only one sign knowing someone was depressed - they tell you.

"There are no signs. I have been to dozens of funerals where people have died by their own hands and the stories are the same, the story of Greg is the same. He was a funny guy, he was always there for other people, the most caring person in the world.

"Where is that in the information sheets? Where does it say to look out for the happy guy who always cares for other people, the guy with the quick wit, with the helping hand ... it's not in any of the things-to-look-out-for sheet, so all they're doing is having us looking in the wrong directions.

"There is one sign and one sign only that people are struggling and that is if they tell you."

He said New Zealand's mental health system needed to refocus and allow ordinary Kiwis battling their inner critic get help without being labelled "mentally ill".

"If you went to the hospital today, walked in there and said, 'I'm feeling suicidal', you'll wait for about eight hours, then someone will come along and say 'so, why are you here ... have you attempted [suicide]?'"

King said the cruel and critical point was - that person would more than likely get turned away if they hadn't actually tried to kill themselves as they didn't have a procedure for those not classified as "critical".

"We're actually in a system that actively encourages you to attempt before you can get the help."

Asked how Kiwis can help their mates, King said don't wait till someone was in a crisis to share a story of how you've struggled or offer to help, avoid any possible patronisation by doing it when you were together and feeling good.

"You wait till everyone is a good space and having fun and say 'hey guys, I just want to put it out there that I love you and that I'm always here for you' and relate your story then, when everyone's in a good space.

"It's much easier digested when everyone's in a good space."

He said women attempted suicide eight times more than men. He added that he expected new suicide figures to be higher than last year but attributed that to the increased reporting of non-suspicious deaths.

Explaining the difference between depression and anxiety, King said depression was beating yourself over something you'd done in the past, to the point where it "grinds you down", while anxiety was over-thinking and focusing on an issue in the future, again to the point it wore you down.

"The antidote to both of these things is come back to the hear and now."

King said the current mental health system currently only had two gears, crisis and normal.

"Our mental health teams are Formula 1 mechanics. They deal with highly tuned machines. One turn of the screw too far one way and the whole engine blows up.

"They are experts at their jobs, but they are currently doing oil changes on Toyota Corollas. They are being overwhelmed by people who don't need critical care."

He wanted a screening process put in place for those struggling but hadn't yet tried to take their own life.

King said that although he didn't know Boyed well, he had met him while he trained for his charity.

"I was really touched by him. He had a heart of gold."