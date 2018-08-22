It's paws on patrol for ten police dogs and handlers who graduate from their operational training at the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre in Trentham today.

Included are two Rotorua handlers, Constable David Balck with patrol dog Lomu, and Constable Scott Gosnell with McCaw.

Gosnell qualified as an operational handler with McCaw but has in the last five weeks transferred to Hamilton where he is now working with experienced patrol dog Duke.

Duke was the former canine partner of Sergeant Scott Robinson, one of the course instructors at the Police Dog Training Centre.

Advertisement

Balck and 4-year-old Lomu have spent the past four months working together.

"I had spent 18 months training a dog that eventually didn't make the programme and Lomu was an operational dog already."

He said the pair were now "best of friends" and it was an awesome feeling to be graduating together.

"This has been five and a half years in the making, from fostering pups and then making it known I wanted to be a dog handler," he said.

Lomu will be used as a general patrol dog and the pair already have a few shifts under their belt.

"We've been on the streets for six weeks now, so he's already made a few good catches. Hopefully we'll get another four or so years together, it will just depend on how his body goes."

Balck said Lomu was now part of the family, with the pair living together 24/7.

"He does get treated a little differently because he's got a good nature and is good around the kids," Balck said.

At today's graduation the officers are a mix of experienced handlers qualifying with new dogs and also first time handlers embarking on a new stage of their police career.

All the graduating dogs today are police bred including two sets of brothers, Vann and Vink, and South and Shaq.

The ten handlers graduating today will be working in Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Graduates

- Senior Constable Blair Benson and Vink, Hawke's Bay

- Senior Constable James Muir and Parko, Tauranga

- Senior Constable Gary Donnelly and Usain, Christchurch

- Senior Constable Andrew Douglas and Tomeke, Wellington

- Constable Adam Thomas and Moon, Gisborne

- Constable Marcus Saunders and Vann, Dunedin

- Constable Regan Wilson and South, Dunedin

- Senior Constable Al Munro and Shaq, New Plymouth

- Constable David Balck and Lomu, Rotorua

- Constable Scott Gosnell and McCaw, Rotorua. (Constable Gosnell has in the last five weeks transferred to Hamilton).