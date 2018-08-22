"When I was reading the news he'd be walking past the studio pulling faces, trying to make me laugh."

Despite being "very professional on air", it was the fun loving side of Greg Boyed friend and Newstalk ZB colleague Niva Retimanu was focusing on in the wake of his sudden death.

Boyed, 48, died suddenly while on a family holiday in Switzerland with his wife and young son on Monday, 20 August. His family said he had battled with depression for some time.

He was known for his work on some of television's most recognisable shows - including One News, Fair Go, Q+A, Close Up, Target and Seven Sharp.

Advertisement

Retimanu told Newstalk ZB's Larry Williams that Boyed "just loved to have fun".

The newsreader said despite shedding many tears for her friend in the 24 hours following confirmation of his death she was focusing on the happy memories she had with Boyed.

"His great sense of humour. We have been friends for over 20 years and I think that was because of the sense of humour, very witty, he liked having a laugh."

He made his way across all of the platforms in media with ease and loved to have a joke, she said.

Newstalk ZB newsreader Niva Retimanu has remembered her friend and fellow broadcaster Greg Boyed following the news of his death in Switzerland. Photo / Dean Purcell

The two had done many things together including quitting smoking to improve their news reading voices and raising money for charity as both are ambassadors for Achilles which encouraged disabled people to participate in mainstream athletics.

She said he didn't like a fuss being made over him or his presence in the public forum.



He was more than a broadcaster, he was a musician and devoted family man as well.

"He'd have the three-year-old on the drums, someone on the guitar, someone would be singing.

"He loved showing that off. It was his family and the music side of it. If there was anything he was showing off it was that."

Williams played a short clip from a few years ago of Boyed speaking about himself and being recognised by New Zealanders.

"If people don't click straight away I can't bring myself to say 'yeah I am on telly'."

"I'll just say I have one of those faces," Boyed said.

His family released a statement yesterday saying he would be deeply missed.

"He was absolutely loved and adored. A treasured son, brother, husband and father, he will be deeply missed.

"Greg was a talented journalist, presenter, musician and an exceptional friend to those lucky enough to know him.

"Greg, 48, had been battling depression. Greg was the kindest and most caring man, a devoted father who cherished and loved his two children.

"We are all struggling to comes to terms with this."