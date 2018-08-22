Victoria University students have launched their own #MeToo blog to share stories of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination.

The anonymous blog goes live today and will remain open for one month.

Student leaders hope it will highlight the urgent need for the university, and wider Wellington community, to create a safer environment for their peers.

Current students and university alumni are eligible to make submissions, which will be vetted before publication.

Advertisement

Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association (VUWSA) has assured alleged perpetrators will not be identified.

Welfare vice president Bethany Paterson said she encouraged universities across New Zealand to consider a similar blog for their students.

"It would be super valuable to get a nationwide perspective of what sexual assault, violence and harassment looks like against students all over the country."

Paterson spoke in the Newstalk ZB and NZ Herald podcast Speaking Secrets about a feisty protest she led following serious sexual misconduct allegations against law firm Russell McVeagh.

She said the blog built on the #MeToo movement's momentum and the feelings expressed at the march earlier this year.

"It's really important now that people have a safe and non-judgmental space to share their stories and together feel like we're slightly less alone, because I think it's actually quite a universal experience for students."

The new platform comes off the back of Zoë Lawton's blog collating stories of sexual violence and harassment in the legal profession.

Lawton, a former student and staff member at Victoria University, has been advising VUWSA during the creation of its blog.

"I hope that the vice-chancellor and others in the senior management team read the blog, engage in discussions with VUWSA and take positive steps to address the issues that are raised."

Victoria University vice-chancellor professor Grant Guilford said he supported the blog: "The more this is talked about, the more it's outed, great."

But he said the challenge with lowering the barriers for people coming forward like this was the issue of fairness.

"In all of these situations there are always two sides to the story and if only one sides told, it can be quite difficult on the other party."

He said it was important the blog got the balance right and took natural justice and privacy into account.

Paterson said she was unsure how many submissions they would receive.

She said if statistics were anything to go by, there could be many stories, but even the

compilation of a few would make an impression.

"Personal stories are more powerful than any statistics and so just reading those, if it makes people feel something, then that's worth it."

At its completion the blog will be delivered to Victoria University and Wellington City Council. The website is at www.metoostudents.org.nz