Motorists face delays after a crash on Auckland's Harbour Bridge blocked a citybound lane.

The NZ Transport Agency is warning commuters to take care and expect delays.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 6:25AM

A crash is part-blocking lane 2 (of 5) citybound on the Harbour Bridge currently. Pass with care and expect some delays. ^TP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 22, 2018

The crash happened on the city-bound side around 6.25am and traffic between Greville Rd and Constellation Dr is moderate to heavy.

The cars have now been cleared from the lanes and are in the centre median strip.

