Two people have been seriously injured after two crashes in close proximity at an intersection on State Highway 1 at Meremere blocking two lanes.
Motorists are being warned to expect "significant delays" after the two crashes involving five vehicles, at least one truck, at the intersection of SH1, Waikato Expressway, with Island Block Rd
Police were alerted to the crash just before 6.40am.
Indications are that at least one northbound and one southbound lane is blocked, a police spokeswoman said.
"Expect extensive delays," police said.
Earlier today a crash on Auckland's Harbour Bridge blocked a citybound lane at 6.25am.
The crash happened on the south bound side and traffic between Greville Rd and Constellation Dr is moderate to heavy.
The cars have now been cleared from the lanes and are in the centre median strip.
More to come.