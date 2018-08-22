The wet and wild weather plaguing Auckland and other parts of the North Island isn't done yet with more stormy weather expected today.

More thunderstorms and rain is expected across parts of the North Island as a large trough lying over the country slowly moves away.

MetService says a low and associated front in the Tasman Sea is expected to move east over northern and central parts of the North Island on Thursday morning bringing a period of rain and possible thunderstorms.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms embedded within broader areas of rain about western areas from Northland to Taranaki early to mid-morning, and a moderate risk about eastern Bay of Plenty during the morning.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty east of Ōpotiki and Gisborne north of Ruatoria, Taranaki and the King Country, the hill country of Whanganui, northern Manawatu and eastern Taihape as well as eastern hill country of Wairarapa and the Tararua district.

There is also a low risk of isolated thunderstorms about the ranges of Marlborough [including Kaikōura] and eastern Nelson in the afternoon.

Late in the day, a trough moves across Northland and northern Auckland, with a low risk of a few thunderstorms from Thursday evening.

MetService meteorologist William Nepe said for the South Island it was pretty quiet for the next two days apart from intermittent showers in Southland.

"Some areas down south will get a dusting of snow down to 1000m.

"Southland has had the most rain in the last 24 hours, 40mm. It had a max hourly rate of 5mm."

Up in the North Island, Tongariro National Park recorded 53mm over the past 24 hours.

Some stations had recorded up to 9mm in one hour, he said.

"The rain moves quickly from the northeast to the southwest."

On Friday, a cool south to southwesterly flow would spread over the North Island as a low lying east of the country moved away.

"A weak cold front embedded in the flow should move on to the far south of the South Island late Friday then across the South Island on Saturday, bringing very strong westerlies to the far south of the South Island late on Saturday and early Sunday.

"There is low confidence of severe westerly gales in exposed parts of coastal Southland and Clutha overnight Saturday."

Forecast

Whangārei: Showers becoming few and far between this afternoon, then increasing again evening when some could be heavy. Brisk northwesterlies easing. High 16C Low 7C

Auckland: Showers easing this afternoon, then becoming more frequent again tonight. Strong northwesterlies, easing. High 14C Low 8C

Tauranga : Showers, chance heavy, easing morning, becoming fine afternoon. Northwesterlies. High 15C Low 5C

New Plymouth: Rain, chance heavy with thunderstorms, easing morning, clearing afternoon. A southwest change in the morning. High 13C Low 3C

Wellington: Brief rain around lunchtime, then showers after dinner. Winds changing strong southerly this morning. High 11C Low 7C

Christchurch: Cloud increasing, and a few showers from late morning. Southwest strengthening. High 11C Low 4C

Dunedin: Occasional rain. Southerly breezes. High 10C Low 6C