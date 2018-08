The 20-year-old man who died after a collision on his motorbike with a car in Christchurch has been named as Zackery Levi Henry Carrick.

Following the crash, the motorbike caught on fire, police report. The incident occurred on Aldwins Rd north of Ferry Rd around 6.15pm.

Police report the serious crash unit is investigating the incident which occurred yesterday night in the Linwood suburb.