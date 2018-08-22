COMMENT:

There's nothing that stops you in your tracks when you hear that someone you knew as a healthy, successful individual has suddenly died.

That's what happened yesterday when Newstalkzb cut into its programme with the breaking news that broadcaster Greg Boyed had died in Switzerland where he was on holiday with his wife and young son.

Many of us who have worked with him over the years were numb and then his courageous family put out a statement saying he'd been battling depression for many years, a silent disease that is rarely discussed but it should be.

Advertisement

Too many if us know of someone who has been consumed by it and have ended it all.

It brought back memories of a close friend of mine, also a former journalist, who'd gone on to become a very successful businessman who took his life several years ago.

It was just a short time before I delivered a eulogy before carrying him out of the church that I discovered his father had done the same thing many years before.

He'd never discussed his father which is a pity, it could have explained a lot about this man and what was obviously his dark side.

Suicide always leaves those who are left behind to cope with it asking the questions: What if?

How could we have helped, what could have we done to prevent such a tragic outcome?

There was a very vocal rally of young people at Parliament yesterday, calling on the Government to help fund tertiary education mental health services.

They were talking about it, like the young woman whose sister, a fourth year student at Victoria University who committed suicide five years who.

She had lots of friends, great flatmates and a supportive family, the rally was told.

But she was quietly suffering from an illness her family couldn't see.

And that's the hot button for the relentless campaigner, comedian Mike King, who insists we have to talk about this silent illness.

King's done so much to raise awareness, publicly pulling out of a suicide prevention panel set up by the last Government last year saying it was vanilla, deeply flawed and self serving with an election in mind.

It refused to address goals, like cutting suicide by 20 percent over the next ten years. His solution is communication with everyone sitting down with their families and essentially saying if you're unhappy and thinking of ending it all over the next year, then let's make an agreement, talk to one of us first.

At least that would give those left behind a chance rather than feeling utterly helpless, full of questions but without ever knowing the answers.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.​