Police are searching for a man after a shot was fired at a vehicle in Glen Innes earlier today.

At approximately 10.30am a shot was fired at a vehicle on Paddington Street which shattered the rear window of a vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lloyd Schmid said thankfully no one was injured.

"Police are urgently seeking to identify and locate this man and would like to hear from anyone who may recognise him or know where he is," Lloyd said.

Advertisement

The man is believed to be driving a white 2013 Toyota Rav 4 SUV. Photo / NZ Police (not actual vehicle)

He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Toyota Rav 4 SUV (similar to photo).

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him please call 111 immediately.

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.