A Christchurch teenager has pleaded guilty to manslaughter ahead of a murder trial due to start next month.

Moses Eli Hurrell, 17, was initially charged alongside two others with the March 23, 2017 murder of Pierclaudio Raviola.

Raviola was found in the car park of Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club in Christchurch with serious head injuries on the morning of March 24 last year.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died two days later.

Hurrell was 16 when he was first charged with murder.

Today, at a pre-trial hearing at the High Court in Christchurch, he agreed to plead guilty to a charge of manslaughter. He also admitted a burglary charge.

Justice David Gendall remanded Hurrell in custody for sentencing on September 10 – the day the murder trial will begin for two others who have been jointly charged. The summary of facts has been suppressed ahead of the trial.