For the second straight year, golf pundits will be able to strut their stuff at New Zealand's premier rugby fortress, Eden Park.

Following the success of last years ASB G9 event, including four hole-in-ones, Eden Park will be converted into a unique nine-hole golf course this November.

The event will run between November 3 and 10, excluding the 5th, and give 3000 competitors the chance to score a hole-in-one and win a share of $50,000 worth of prizes.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said he was delighted to offer the stadium for the golfing experience for the second year running.

"We are absolutely committed to growing Eden Park's event calendar to ensure we can continue to deliver a diverse range of events for the people of Auckland and New Zealand.

"One of the challenges for stadia around the globe is underutilisation and Eden Park is no different.

"We are modernising our operations and targeting new audiences who may have never experienced Eden Park previously," Sautner said.

Registered teams of four will be given 90 minutes to make their way around the nine-hole course around the stadium.

A bonus round will be held in the home team changing room used by the All Blacks and Blackcaps in a "Longest Putt" competition.

A golden ball element will be featured this year, allowing players to purchase an additional four balls in the Jameson Clubhouse prior to their round.

The event will feature a Ladies Day on November 10 and Community Day on November 4.

Tickets will go on sale from September 3 via Ticketmaster and further information is available here.