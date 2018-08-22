A paraglider has had a lucky escape after crashing into a power line in Queenstown.

Emergency services received a call at 4.08pm today to assist a man who had hit a power line on Boundary St in Queenstown.

A St John spokesman said by the time emergency services got there the man had left.

"He managed to get himself down and had left the scene by the time we got there," the spokesman said.

Advertisement

The paraglider before he crashed into power line. Photo/James Allan

An eye witness said he was driving when he saw the paraglider doing spins in the air.

Five minutes later his wife called to say the power was out because someone has smashed into the power line.