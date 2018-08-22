WARNING: This article addresses mental health and may be upsetting.

The death of television journalist Greg Boyed has sent shock waves through the country as those closest to him and even those who didn't know him, grapple with the devastating news.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson warned that Boyed's death would impact others who suffered depression and said it was a stark reminder to check in with friends and family who were vulnerable to mental health issues.

"Greg's death really puts a very human face on what is a big issue that our whole community is addressing."

Boyed died suddenly while on holiday in Switzerland with his wife and youngest child.

His family said yesterday the 48-year-old had battled depression.

Robinson said others may be triggered by Boyed's death.

"Anybody who is a public figure or a celebrity ... it tends to get a lot of specific media attention so that in itself raises a lot of issues for people."

He said it would put a spotlight on mental health and again raise questions around what was helpful for sufferers.

"We are in the midst of a mental health inquiry and I think the public's very aware that there's some real challenges in building an adequate response to mental health problems and building up the resilience and positive mental health of our community."

The original line-up for Seven Sharp from left Jesse Mulligan, Alison Mau and Greg Boyed. Boyed has been praised as one of the best television presenters in the country. Photo / File

Tributes flowed from around the country yesterday in an outpouring of grief and love for Boyed, who had worked in radio and then television since 1991.

TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs, John Gillespie, said the news came as a huge shock to all at TVNZ.

"Greg was a prominent figure in our newsroom for the last 25 years. He was a wonderful man and a talented broadcaster who strongly believed in the power and importance of journalism in people's lives.

"Greg was known for his warmth and kindness. It's a very personal loss for us."

Three news presenter Mike McRoberts described Boyed as a "really warm and generous person".

News presenter Mike McRoberts was an ambassador at Archilles New Zealand with Greg Boyed and says Boyed was incredibly generous with his time. Photo / Jason Oxenham

McRoberts worked with Boyed during the late 1990s-early-2000s at TVNZ and said he was "incredibly generous".

McRoberts said he would always remember Boyed's humour.

"He just had the ability to make people laugh. I know of other colleagues of his who have always talked about how relaxed they felt about working with him on the late show."

He said Boyed's sudden death was a huge shock.

McRoberts said Boyed was a skilled journalist who performed at the top of his industry for at least two decades.

Horrific news of Greg Boyed's death today. My thoughts are with his family. — Rawdon Christie (@RawdonChristie) August 21, 2018

Suddenly my own doubts seem so very trivial. Told this morning of the death of my friend and colleague (and band mate) Greg Boyed. A lovely man, smart, funny, kind, thoughtful. I have no words. Check in on your loved ones. — Damian Christie (@damianchristie) August 21, 2018

I'm sitting here not sure what to do, I'm frozen in my seat. Greg Boyed was one of the funnest, most brilliant broadcasters to work with. He was talented + always had time to help out his colleagues. I'm so so gutted for his family + the many people who will be hurting today. — Brodie Kane (@brodiekane) August 21, 2018

Saddened by the news of Greg Boyed’s death. He was an inspiration to so many young journalists. He will be missed. Kia kaha — Sam Kelway (@sam_kelway) August 21, 2018

I’m absolutely lost for words, and so terribly saddened to hear about Greg Boyed. Such a kind, funny and wonderful friend and colleague, who was always there to light up my evenings back when I chipped away on the TVNZ news desk. A wonderful soul taken far too soon. — Wilhelmina Shrimpton (@WilShrimpton) August 21, 2018

Greg Boyed.. the man with the witty banter and the perfect piece of advice about just how much is 'too much' for that Auckland property you wanted to buy (he drove a hard bargain, let me tell you). The TVNZ office will never be quite the same. Don't battle your demons alone. — Abby Wilson (@abbywilsontvnz) August 21, 2018

Gutted to hear the news about Greg Boyed... one of the best blokes in the building.. proud to call him a mate.. always had time for a yarn.. I don’t think he ever knew how talented and likeable he was.. we all need to tell ourselves we’re good enough.. and reach out.

A tough day — Matt Chisholm (@MattChisTVNZ) August 22, 2018

Close friend and former journalist Rachel Grunwell was shocked and devastated by Boyed's death.

"He was an amazing friend. I just wish I could have helped more."

The pair were both ambassadors at Achilles New Zealand and she said Boyed took huge pleasure in guiding the disabled athletes.

"He looked bullet proof but he wasn't. He opened up to few people but when he did he had a massive heart."

Achilles ambassadors Rachel Grunwell, Greg Boyed and Niva Retimanu at an event. Photo / Supplied

Broadcaster Leanne Malcolm presented the controversial consumer affairs show Target with Boyed in the late 1990s to 2000.

"He was a lovely man to work with and a gentle, kind person and that's quite rare in this business.

"I think that's why everyone is feeling it so much because I don't think he really had any enemies. It's a cliche but he was just so well loved."

Boyed's wit was legendary, Malcolm said, making him not a typical "newsman".

"He's so funny in a really dry, unforced way ... one of the best television presenters we've had in this country.

She had no inkling of the depression Boyed suffered.

"But life can be difficult for a great many more people, and some of the most unexpected people can suffer very badly.

"It's a huge loss and I think because we're a small country and he's been on our screens recently it's really hard to understand."

Boyed's family said they were struggling to come to terms with his death.

He was "absolutely loved and adored", a treasured son, brother, husband and father, who would be deeply missed.

"Greg was a talented journalist, presenter, musician and an exceptional friend to those lucky enough to know him.

"Greg was the kindest and most caring man, a devoted father who cherished and loved his two children."

Boyed was married to Swiss singer Caroline Chevin and had two children, a daughter from a previous relationship, and a young son with Chevin.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757