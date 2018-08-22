Takapuna's controversial town square will go ahead as planned after the Auckland Council received backing from the local community.

A public consultation and representative survey both uncover support for a new town square and revitalisation of the central Takapuna car park at 40 Anzac St.

Earlier this month the council identified two different versions of 3000sq m town square was opposed by the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board and a group called Heart of Takapuna, which attracted widespread support from local residents.

However, an independent survey from Colmar Brunton found that 69 per cent of people preferred the site to be built between at the location at Anzac St.

Takapuna's main car park at 40 Anzac St is proposed for commercial and residential redevelopment. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Panuku development Auckland will lead the urban redevelopment and Panuku Director of Development Allan Young said the survey and consultations were run to better understand the needs and wants of the community.

"With the independent survey backing up the result of the consultation, and both results being in favour of improvements to this space, we look forward to making sure we achieve the high-quality outcome that Takapuna is clearly looking for," he said.

North Shore Ward Councillor and Planning Committee chairman Chris Darby said the council is confident in continuing their plans to "rejuvenate" Takapuna.

"The community has given us a clear steer that they want to see their village improved from a car park to a safe and well-designed public space for people to love, with places to eat, shop, live, work and spend time.

North Shore councillor Chris Darby.

"We can be confident in continuing with our plans to rejuvenate and open up public space in the core of Takapuna, off the back of the fantastic response of more than 5300 submissions," Darby said.

The Anzac St location currently houses 250 car park spaces in the centre of Takapuna between Anzac St and Lake Rd, beside Potters Park.

The council consultation received 5385 responses and was conducted between July 23 to August 10 this year.

Fifty-three per cent of participants disclosed they were located within the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board area and an additional 28 per cent were from the North Shore.